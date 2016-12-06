Robert Byrne (May 22, 1930 – December 6, 2016)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of 2001 BCA Hall of Famer Robert Byrne December 6, 2016. As a player, teacher and author, Bob’s contribution to Billiards was legendary. Considered the most prolific writer in the history of the sport, Bob penned the classic Byrne’s Standard Book of Pool and Billiards. He was a senior 3-Cushion Champion, having won the title at the National Senior Tournament 1999. While his voice will live on in the many books he authored, his ready smile and personality will be missed. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family and many friends.