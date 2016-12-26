Tacoma Elks to Host USBA National Qualifier at Ken Higgins Memorial Tournament

The Tacoma Billiard Federation Presents: 2017 USBA Ken Higgins Memorial National Qualifier

• Standard USBA Rules of Play apply.

• Maximum entries will be 21 players.

• All games will be played to 25 points, with a full field of 21.

• Innings will be accurately kept for each game by loser of the lag.

• The winner of the lag has choice of cue ball.

• Loser of the game is responsible for cleaning the table, winner must turn in balls and report score and innings immediately.

• There will be a “Finals” for the top finishers from each flight, played on Sunday Morning. Games played in the Flights count in Finals

• In the case of a Tie in the Flights, the results from the flight will determine which player advances. Wins, Losses, Head to Head, most points Scored ; and fewest points against will determine the Tie-Breaker(same in finals).

• If a player does not finish all his games, none of his games will be counted.

• There is only one Prize Pool

• High Run in the tournament will be determined from Flight Play.

• Send your entries directly to ED Brasfield as soon as possible at 16303 Spanaway Loop Road, Spanaway, WA 98387. You may call him at (253) 468-9839, or email him at Bfasteddie41@aol.com.

• Make all checks payable to “Tacoma Billiard Federation” Your entry will be confirmed upon receipt of your fee, no exceptions.

• Tim Poole is the TBF Tournament Director and will answer any questions about the rules or format. (360) 463-3248.