Tacoma Elks to Host USBA National Qualifier at Ken Higgins Memorial Tournament

The annual Ken Higgins Memorial Tournament will serve a dual purpose: To honor our dear friend and billiard player Ken Higgins, and serve as a Qualifying Tournament for the USBA 3-Cushion National Championship. The event will take place at the Tacoma Elks Club March 3-5, 2016
Space is limited to 21 players… so you must reserve your spot to play in the event. Contact Ed Brasfield (253) 468-9839 Bfasteddie41@aol.com.
|
The Tacoma Billiard Federation Presents:
2017 USBA Ken Higgins Memorial National Qualifier
• Standard USBA Rules of Play apply.
• Maximum entries will be 21 players.
• All games will be played to 25 points, with a full field of 21.
• Innings will be accurately kept for each game by loser of the lag.
• The winner of the lag has choice of cue ball.
• Loser of the game is responsible for cleaning the table, winner must turn in balls and report score and innings immediately.
• There will be a “Finals” for the top finishers from each flight, played on Sunday Morning. Games played in the Flights count in Finals
• In the case of a Tie in the Flights, the results from the flight will determine which player advances. Wins, Losses, Head to Head, most points Scored ; and fewest points against will determine the Tie-Breaker(same in finals).
• If a player does not finish all his games, none of his games will be counted.
• There is only one Prize Pool
• High Run in the tournament will be determined from Flight Play.
• Send your entries directly to ED Brasfield as soon as possible at 16303 Spanaway Loop Road, Spanaway, WA 98387. You may call him at (253) 468-9839, or email him at Bfasteddie41@aol.com.
• Make all checks payable to “Tacoma Billiard Federation” Your entry will be confirmed upon receipt of your fee, no exceptions.
• Tim Poole is the TBF Tournament Director and will answer any questions about the rules or format. (360) 463-3248.
|Location
Elks Allenmore Events Center
2013 Sout Cedar St
Tacoma , WA 98405 USA
|Contact Ed Brasfield (253) 468-9839 Bfasteddie41@aol.com