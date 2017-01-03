3rd January

World Pool Masters Full field announced

WITH HALF THE 16 man field already announced for the 24th annual World Pool Masters, the remaining eight players can now be named to complete the line-up and make the field one of the strongest in recent years. The event will be taking place from Friday to Sunday 17th – 19th February at the Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar.

They are:

Albin Ouschan (Austria) – current WPA World 9 Ball Champion, two-time Mosconi Cup winner and World No.8

Alex Pagulayan (Canada) – former World 9 Ball and US Open Champion and current World No.5

Chang Jung Lin (Taiwan) – current World No.2 and former World 8 Ball Champion

Wu Jiaqing (China) – 2005 World 9 Ball and World 8 Ball Champion and current World No.5

Wojciech Szewczyk (Poland) – Former World Cup of Pool finalist and current European No.6

Francisco Sanchez Ruiz (Spain) – Current European No. 10

Omar Al Shaheen (Kuwait) – Highest ranked Middle-Eastern player in the world.

Gibraltarian Qualifier – the winner of a qualifying event to be held in Gibraltar for local players.

They will be joining Shane Van Boening (USA), Niels Feijen (Holland), Mark Gray (England), David Alcaide (Spain), Jayson Shaw (Scotland), Naoyuki Oi (Japan), Ralf Souquet (Germany) and Francisco Bustamante (Philippines).

The draw will be announced later this week.

There are a total of five sessions of play and all tickets are available from https://www.buytickets.gi/events/world-pool-masters-2017-87

Tickets are priced at £15 for the Friday evening and both afternoon sessions and £20 for Saturday and Sunday evening sessions. An all-session season ticket is £75.

The Masters will carry an $80,000 prize fund, and the event will be broadcast live for 20 hours in total. In addition, Matchroom Sport Television who will be making 15 x 1 hour programmes of the tournament for international syndication.

The World Pool Masters is sponsored by the following suppliers: RASSON (tables), IWAN SIMONIS (cloth), SALUC (balls), PREDATOR (cues) and ULTIMATE TEAM GEAR (clothing).