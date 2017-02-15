Dafabet Sponsors World Pool Masters

DAFABET will be the title sponsors of the 24th World Pool Masters, which takes place from Friday, February 17 until Sunday, February 19 at Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar. 16 of the world’s best players will gather in the shadow of the famous Rock of Gibraltar to contest the Masters and determine the destination of the $20,000 top prize.

The Dafabet World Pool Masters XXIV will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK & Ireland and on networks around the world.

Commented John Cruces, Head of Sports Marketing and Sponsorships at Dafabet: ‘We’re proud to be the title sponsors of this year’s World Pool Masters, to add to our sponsorship of the Masters of Snooker.

A number of the very best players are competing which will ensure we get excellent worldwide brand coverage. We wish all the players the very best of luck in what we’re sure will be a fantastic tournament’

Barry Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Sport said, “We are delighted to have Dafabet on board as title sponsor of pool’s biggest invitational event. The field is packed with champions and with live TV coverage on Sky Sports and approaching 100 other countries across the globe, I know we are in for an exciting weekend in Gibraltar.”

The star-studded Dafabet World Pool Masters will open up with defending champion Shane Van Boening (USA) against emerging Spanish star Francisco Sanchez Ruiz, whilst current World No.1 Chang Jung Lin of Taiwan faces a tough test in England’s Mark Gray.

Elsewhere, 2004 World Pool Champion Alex Pagulayan of Canada will be awaiting the winner of a qualification event in Gibraltar for local players, while current World 9 Ball Champion, Albin Ouschan (Austria) faces off against Filipino Lee Van Corteza.

There are a total of five sessions of play and all tickets are available from https://www.buytickets.gi/events/world-pool-masters-2017-87

Tickets are priced at £15 for the Friday evening and both afternoon sessions and £20 for Saturday and Sunday evening sessions. An all-session season ticket is £75.

The Masters will carry an $80,000 prize fund, and the event will be broadcast live for 20 hours in total. In addition, Matchroom Sport Television who will be making 15 x 1 hour programmes of the tournament for international syndication.

The World Pool Masters is sponsored by the following suppliers: RASSON (tables), IWAN SIMONIS (cloth), SALUC (balls), PREDATOR (cues) and ULTIMATE TEAM GEAR (clothing).