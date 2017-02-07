Up Coming USBA National Championship Qualifying Tournaments
USBA National Qualifying Tournaments
March 3-5
Ken Higgins Memorial USBA National Qualifier
Tacoma Elks – Tacoma Washington Entry Fee: $125
Contact Ed Brasfield (253) 468-9839 Bfasteddie41@aol.com
March 5 Sunday
Europa Billiards Boynton Beach, FL
Contact: Carlos Ramos 561 735-7802
One day Qualifier event Entry Fee: $120
March 19, Sunday
Amazin Billiards-248 910-4466
Entry Fee: $120 Format: Round Robin Field Limit: 20 players
One player for every 5 entered will receive entry fee and expense money to the Nationals.
March 30 (Thursday) to April 2 (Sunday)
Professor-Q-Ball presents at the Super Billiard Expo a USBA National Qualifier.
Entry $185 Field Limit: 12 Players Sending 4 players to the USBA National
Also Open 3-Cushion events in the evenings -$20 Entry race to 5
Contact Paul Frankel (901) 210 7251
April 22-23 Saturday & Sunday
Mancave Billiard Club Luis Carranza – 520 631-0911
2128 South 6th Ave – Tucson, AZ
Time: 9:45am (players meeting; play starts at 10 a.m.)
Entry Fee: $120 (covers table time & sanction fees)
Format: Round Robin Field Limit: 20 players maximum (minimum 5)
June 6-11 USBA 2017 National Championships
To be held at the Del Sol Casino, Tucson, Az. Any room that wants to hold a 3-Cushion National Qualifier Contact Mazin Shooni right away at: (248) 910-4466