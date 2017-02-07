Up Coming USBA National Championship Qualifying Tournaments

USBA National Qualifying Tournaments

March 3-5

Ken Higgins Memorial USBA National Qualifier

Tacoma Elks – Tacoma Washington Entry Fee: $125

Contact Ed Brasfield (253) 468-9839 Bfasteddie41@aol.com

March 5 Sunday

Europa Billiards Boynton Beach, FL

Contact: Carlos Ramos 561 735-7802

One day Qualifier event Entry Fee: $120

March 19, Sunday

Amazin Billiards-248 910-4466

Entry Fee: $120 Format: Round Robin Field Limit: 20 players

One player for every 5 entered will receive entry fee and expense money to the Nationals.

March 30 (Thursday) to April 2 (Sunday)

Professor-Q-Ball presents at the Super Billiard Expo a USBA National Qualifier.

Entry $185 Field Limit: 12 Players Sending 4 players to the USBA National

Also Open 3-Cushion events in the evenings -$20 Entry race to 5

Contact Paul Frankel (901) 210 7251

April 22-23 Saturday & Sunday



Mancave Billiard Club Luis Carranza – 520 631-0911

2128 South 6th Ave – Tucson, AZ

Time: 9:45am (players meeting; play starts at 10 a.m.)

Entry Fee: $120 (covers table time & sanction fees)

Format: Round Robin Field Limit: 20 players maximum (minimum 5)

June 6-11 USBA 2017 National Championships

To be held at the Del Sol Casino, Tucson, Az. Any room that wants to hold a 3-Cushion National Qualifier Contact Mazin Shooni right away at: (248) 910-4466