Team USA standings after four events
2017 Mosconi Cup
WITH FOUR events played in the 15 event series to determine the top ten players eligible for Team USA, it is veteran and former Mosconi MVP Dennis Hatch who heads the list, having pointed at two of the four events played. Behind him is another former MVP in Rodney Morris, while other former Mosconi players Shane Van Boening, Johnny Archer, Oscar Dominguez and Justin Hall help fill out the top ten spots.
This year it’s about finishing in the top ten once the 15th and final event has been played out in early September. That’s because US Team Captain Johan Ruijsink will be picking his team from the top ten finishing players. To give himself some leeway in this make or break year for Team America, Ruijsink will be selecting four players from the top ten plus another whose final ranking won’t be of significance.
After no events in February and most of March, the ranking calendar springs into action on 30 March as the Professional Players Championship gets underway at the Super Billiards Expo. It is a Grade One event with points ranging from 50 for the winner down to 5 for a top 32 finish.
Ranking after 4 events
1 Dennis HATCH 50
2 Rodney MORRIS 48
3 Shane VAN BOENING 40
T4 Donny MILLS 30
T4 Billy Thorpe 30
6 Johnny ARCHER 27
7 Oscar DOMINGUEZ 22
8 Justin HALL 21
T9 Jarrod CLOWERY 18
T9 Jorge RODRIGUEZ 18
11 Hunter LOMBARDO 16
T12 Earl STRICKLAND 15
T12 Shaun WILKIE 15
T14 Four players tied
For full rankings to http://www.matchroompool.com/mosconi-cup/#teamUSA
2017 Mosconi Cup Team USA Ranking – Next Events
March 30/April 2 –Professional Players Championship (Allen Hopkins Jnr), Oaks, PA
Table: 9 ft
Players: 64
Added: $10/15,000
Grade: One
April 5/8 – World Pool Series Event 2 (Darren Appleton) – New York
Table: 9 ft
Players: 128
Added: $16,800
Grade: One
April 5/8 – World Pool Series Challenge Event (Darren Appleton) – New York
Table: 9 ft
Players: 70 plus
Added: $2,500
Grade: Three
For full schedule go to http://www.matchroompool.com/mosconi-cup/#teamUSA