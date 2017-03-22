Team USA standings after four events

2017 Mosconi Cup

WITH FOUR events played in the 15 event series to determine the top ten players eligible for Team USA, it is veteran and former Mosconi MVP Dennis Hatch who heads the list, having pointed at two of the four events played. Behind him is another former MVP in Rodney Morris, while other former Mosconi players Shane Van Boening, Johnny Archer, Oscar Dominguez and Justin Hall help fill out the top ten spots.

This year it’s about finishing in the top ten once the 15th and final event has been played out in early September. That’s because US Team Captain Johan Ruijsink will be picking his team from the top ten finishing players. To give himself some leeway in this make or break year for Team America, Ruijsink will be selecting four players from the top ten plus another whose final ranking won’t be of significance.

After no events in February and most of March, the ranking calendar springs into action on 30 March as the Professional Players Championship gets underway at the Super Billiards Expo. It is a Grade One event with points ranging from 50 for the winner down to 5 for a top 32 finish.

Dennis Hatch

Ranking after 4 events

1 Dennis HATCH 50

2 Rodney MORRIS 48

3 Shane VAN BOENING 40

T4 Donny MILLS 30

T4 Billy Thorpe 30

6 Johnny ARCHER 27

7 Oscar DOMINGUEZ 22

8 Justin HALL 21

T9 Jarrod CLOWERY 18

T9 Jorge RODRIGUEZ 18

11 Hunter LOMBARDO 16

T12 Earl STRICKLAND 15

T12 Shaun WILKIE 15

T14 Four players tied

For full rankings to http://www.matchroompool.com/mosconi-cup/#teamUSA

2017 Mosconi Cup Team USA Ranking – Next Events

March 30/April 2 –Professional Players Championship (Allen Hopkins Jnr), Oaks, PA

Table: 9 ft

Players: 64

Added: $10/15,000

Grade: One

April 5/8 – World Pool Series Event 2 (Darren Appleton) – New York

Table: 9 ft

Players: 128

Added: $16,800

Grade: One

April 5/8 – World Pool Series Challenge Event (Darren Appleton) – New York

Table: 9 ft

Players: 70 plus

Added: $2,500

Grade: Three

For full schedule go to http://www.matchroompool.com/mosconi-cup/#teamUSA