2017 USBA 3-Cushion National Championship June 6-11
Make your reservations to attend the 2017 USBA 3-Cushion National Championship at the fabulous Casino Del Sol Resort in Tucson, Arizona.
Special room rate available until May 15th
Call NOW! +1 855-765-7829 (use offer code USBATCT)
Players!: If you wish to enter the Nationals the entry fee is $500 (or $300 if If you have played in any of the qualfier events. Make check payable to “USBA” and send to:
USBA c/o Andrew Janquitto
401 Washington Ave Ste 900
Towson, MD 21204