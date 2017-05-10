The 42nd U.S. Open 9-Ball Championships is Now Official!

October 22-28, 2017

This most prestigious WPA Sanctioned 9-Ball tournament is on! Barry Behrman, the U.S. Open Founder, passed away one year ago and passed the reins on to Pat Fleming of Accu-Stats who will once again produce this classic event.

For a third straight year, the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel is welcoming us back with open arms. The Sheraton, with its $10 million revitalization, located in Norfolk, VA USA will treat our players and spectators to outstanding accommodations which include discount rates on hotel rooms and a variety of meal options including food stations in the ballroom as well as full course menus in their City Dock Norfolk restaurant.

Also, this year, you won’t have to go very far for an added vacation experience. In addition to the convenience of the Sheraton, next door, the city of Norfolk opened The Waterside District, an incredible project that I promise you will remember forever! For more details, www.watersidedistrict.com

and www.sheratonnorfolkwaterside.com/renovation

For detailed tournament information, go to:

www.usopen9ballchampionships.com

Quick Tournament Details

Play Dates: October 22-28, 2017

Size of Field: 160 players

Entry Fee: $1,000

Added Money: $75,000

First Prize: $40,000. Pays 48 places.

Format: Double Elimination, Race to 11

Site: Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel

Where: Norfolk, Virginia, USA

Sanctioned by: World Pool Association (WPA)

Major Sponsors: Diamond Billiard Products, Simonis Cloth, Aramith Balls

Hotel Room Rate: $103.00 plus tax for a single or double

As the tournament producer of this event, Fleming will be responsible for every aspect of the event, including entry fees, added money, and prize money.

The Behrman’s Q-Master Billiards is a short distance away and will accommodate attendees with yet another option for pool tables and restaurants.

Accu-Stats/Pat Fleming is the only authorized entity to accept the $1,000 entry fees. The $75,000 in added money insures that the event will be sanctioned by the WPA as a Tier 2 event awarding more WPA points to the high finishers.

TO ENTER AS A CONTESTANT:

There are several ways to pay your $1,000 entry fee. They are:

Mail check or money order payable to Accu-Stats Video Productions to:

Accu-Stats, PO Box 299, Bloomingdale, New Jersey 07403

Call 973-838-7089 OR log on to www.usopen9ballchampionships.com

www.usopen9ballchampionships.com Pay your entry fee by check/money order, credit card, or PayPal.

Pay on site with check, money order, or cash (only if the field is not full).

The projected $220,000 in prize monies will be deposited into a Bank of America account in Norfolk, VA. This Bank of America (walking distance) will gladly cash your prize money checks provided you present proper identification.

FOR ROOM RESERVATIONS ($103 Rate):

https://bit.ly/Sheratonrooms

TO RESERVE TV ARENA SEATS:

http://bit.ly/USO-Seating

Any Questions? Contact:

Pat Fleming

Accu-Stats Video Productions

PO Box 299

Bloomingdale, NJ 07403

973-838-7089

patscue@yahoo.com

www.accu-stats.com