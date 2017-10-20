Match Times

All Time Are Eastern



10:30am – Billy Thorpe vs. Wu Jiaqing

12:30pm – Johann Chua vs. Rodney Morris

2:30pm – Tony Chohan vs. Dennis Hatch

Dinner Break

6:30pm – Ruslan Chinakhov vs. Albin Ouschan

8:30pm – To be announced

10:30pm – To be announced

Brackets Online At AZ Billiards – Click Here

Live Scoring Online At AZ Billiards – Click Here

The 42nd U.S. Open 9-Ball Championships

Get Ready!

October 22-28, 2017

For detailed tournament information, go to:

www.usopen9ballchampionships.com

The Behrman’s Q-Master Billiards is a short distance away and will accommodate attendees with another option for pool tables and restaurants.

As the tournament producer of this event, Pat Fleming will be responsible for every aspect of the event, including entry fees, added money, and prize money.

Accu-Stats/Pat Fleming is the only authorized entity to accept the $1,000 entry fees. The $75,000 in added money insures that the event will be sanctioned by the WPA as a Tier 2 event awarding more WPA points to the high finishers.

The projected $220,000 in prize monies will be deposited into a Bank of America account in Norfolk, VA. This Bank of America (walking distance) will gladly cash your prize money checks provided you present proper identification.

QUICK TOURNAMENT DETAILS