The 42nd U.S. Open 9-Ball Championships
Match Times
All Time Are Eastern
10:30am – Billy Thorpe vs. Wu Jiaqing
12:30pm – Johann Chua vs. Rodney Morris
2:30pm – Tony Chohan vs. Dennis Hatch
Dinner Break
6:30pm – Ruslan Chinakhov vs. Albin Ouschan
8:30pm – To be announced
10:30pm – To be announced
Brackets Online At AZ Billiards – Click Here
Live Scoring Online At AZ Billiards – Click Here
Get Ready!
October 22-28, 2017
For detailed tournament information, go to:
www.usopen9ballchampionships.com
The Behrman’s Q-Master Billiards is a short distance away and will accommodate attendees with another option for pool tables and restaurants.
As the tournament producer of this event, Pat Fleming will be responsible for every aspect of the event, including entry fees, added money, and prize money.
Accu-Stats/Pat Fleming is the only authorized entity to accept the $1,000 entry fees. The $75,000 in added money insures that the event will be sanctioned by the WPA as a Tier 2 event awarding more WPA points to the high finishers.
The projected $220,000 in prize monies will be deposited into a Bank of America account in Norfolk, VA. This Bank of America (walking distance) will gladly cash your prize money checks provided you present proper identification.
QUICK TOURNAMENT DETAILS
- Play Dates: October 22-28, 2017
- Size of Field: 160 players
- Entry Fee: $1,000
- Added Money: $75,000
- 1st place pays $40,000. 48th place pays $2,000.
- Format: Double Elimination, Race to 11
- Site: Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel
- Where: Norfolk, Virginia, USA
- Sanctioned by: World Pool Association (WPA)
- Major Sponsors: Diamond Billiard Products, Simonis Cloth, Aramith Balls
- Hotel Room Rate: $103.00 plus tax for a single or double