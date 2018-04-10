The U.S. International 9-Ball Open

Norfolk, Virginia

October 21-27, 2018

Pat Fleming takes immense pride in officially announcing the U.S. International 9-Ball Open!

It will be staged at the Sheraton Waterside Hotel in Norfolk, Virginia.

This will be the fourth straight year that the Sheraton will be hosting a major global 9-Ball event.

As in the past, the Sheraton will provide all of the creature comforts that you would expect from a world class hotel. Discounted rates on hotel rooms are offered for spectators as well as for contestants. An assortment of meal options will be available including food stations in the ballroom and full course menus in their City Dock Norfolk restaurant.

The U.S. Open 9-Ball Championships was an annual event that will skip 2018 and continue in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2019 under the auspices of Matchroom Sports.

Quick U.S. International 9-Ball Open Details

Play Dates: October 21-27, 2018 (Sunday thru Saturday)

Size of Field: 128 players

Entry Fee: $1,000

Added Money: $50,000

First Prize: $40,000. Pays 32 places.

Format: Double Elimination, Race to 11. Finals to 13.

Site: Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel

Discounted Hotel Room Rate: $105.00 plus tax for a single or double

Where: Norfolk, Virginia, USA

Vendor Booths on site for your billiard supply needs

Sanctioned by: World Pool Association (WPA)

Pay-Per-View by Accu-Stats Video Productions

Fox Sports International for TV exposure

Live Scoring by AZ Billiards

Major Sponsors: Diamond Billiard Products, Simonis Cloth, and Aramith Balls

Tournament Websites: www.USIO9.com and www.accu-stats.com

As the tournament producer, Fleming will be responsible for every aspect of the event, including entry fees, added money, and prize money.

The Behrman’s Q-Master Billiards is a short distance away and will accommodate attendees with yet another option for pool tables and restaurants.

The $50,000 in added money insures that the event will be sanctioned by the WPA as a Tier 3 event awarding WPA points to the high finishers. The projected $162,000 in prize money will be deposited into a Bank of America account in Norfolk, VA. This Bank of America (walking distance) will gladly cash prize money checks provided proper identification is presented.

ENTER AS A CONTESTANT NOW:

http://bit.ly/USIOEntryfees

There are several ways to pay your $1,000 entry fee. They are:

Mail check or money order payable to U.S. International Open, LLC and mail to:

U.S. International Open, PO Box 299, Bloomingdale, New Jersey 07403

Pay online with a debit/credit card or PayPal.

Pay on site with money order or cash (only if the field is not full).

RESERVE YOUR HOTEL ROOM NOW ($105 Discount Rate, single/double):

http://bit.ly/Sheratonrooms2018

RESERVE TV ARENA SEATS (Starting April 16):

http://bit.ly/dailyseats

Any Questions? Contact:

Pat Fleming

U.S. International 9-Ball Open

PO Box 299

Bloomingdale, NJ 07403

973-838-7089

pat.fleming@usio9.com