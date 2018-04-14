Professor-Q-Ball Promotions Presents at the SBE USBA National Qualifier Day 3
Today is the Final day and will post the results later on in the afternoon.
DAY 3
RESULTS ARE NOW POSTED
Tournament information-Paul Frankel 901 210-7251
Format–12 Players -2 Groups of 6 Players Round Robin
Top 2 Players from each group are qualified for the USBA Nationals based on:
Win/Loss, Total Points, Head-To-Head, Points Against
Matches Begin: Every morning at 11:00am
4 Players will advance & receive free entry into the U.S.B.A Nationals
Mazin Shooni will start at 7:00pm
Doing the Special 3-Cushion Promotion
Also in the evenings the game of 5 Ball
Had a great time showing players how to play 5 ball and they really enjoyed being on a 3-Cushion Billiard.
Professor-Q-Ball’s Booth# 775
AREA VIEW OF THE ARENA AT THE EXPO