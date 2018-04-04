McDermott Announces Cue of the Month Giveaway for April 2018

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (April 1, 2018) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the Custom Cue of the Month Giveaway for April 2018.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to one lucky contestant. The prize cue for April is the G419C, a heavily customized version of their popular G419 model. Customizations include: a titanium grey stain on the forearm, a white pearl painted sleeve, and a Wildfire 3D carving of a Coyote caricature with hand-painted accents. The cue also includes an upgrade to a black lizard-embossed leather wrap.

To enter the contest, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway and fill out the simple survey. There is no limit to the number of times you can enter the contest. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select a winner to receive a free G419C pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Jacob Bell of Olive Branch, MS — who won a GS08C2 cue.

McDermott Cue is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI and markets under the brands of McDermott Cue, Star Cue, Lucky Cue, Wildfire, i-Shafts, G-Core Shafts, Sledgehammer Break Cues and Stinger Break/Jump Cues.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at derekb@mcdermottc ue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.