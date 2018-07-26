The 13th Guangzhou International Billiards Exhibition
The 13th Guangzhou International Billiards Exhibition (GBE2019)
Date：May, 9th-12th,2019
Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou
Organizer：Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group
Exhibition Scope:Billiards Tables,Cues,Billiards Slate,Billiards Cloth,Balls,Cue Cases,Chalk,Gloves,Billiards Lights,Billiards prokets,Cue Tips,Scoreboard,Tripod,Accessories,
hardware fittings for billiards table,Darts,Dart Board,Shuffleboard,Games and Amusement products,ect.
Mobile/WhatsApp/Wechat:+86 13169641676
Email：gbeexpo@yeah.net; grand.wa@grahw.com
Website:http://www.gbechina.com/
