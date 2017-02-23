McDermott Releases Limited Run Team McDermott Cue

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (February 22, 2017) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the release of a limited run Team McDermott cue.

The Team McDermott cue features ‘Team McDermott’ graphics on a black painted forearm and sleeve, which is complemented by a beautiful white/green Irish linen wrap. Customers have their choice G-Core, i-2 or i-3 shaft. The G-Core version can be purchased for $375 (MSRP: $416) and the i-Shaft version can be purchased for $475 (MSRP: $516). All Team McDermott cues will come standard with a Navigator Blue Impact tip.

The Team McDermott cue is part of a limited run, meaning it is only available for purchase through February 28, 2017. Cues will start shipping to customers on April 1st.

If you would are interested in purchasing a Team McDermott cue, visit McDermott’s website at www.mcdermottcue.com or contact an authorized McDermott dealer.

McDermott Cue is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI and markets under the brands of McDermott Cue, Star Cue, Lucky Cue, Wildfire, Intimidator i-Shafts, G-Core Shafts, Big Boy Shafts, Sledgehammer Break Cues and Stinger Break/Jump Cues.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at derekb@mcdermottcue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.