Predator Stop #4: Empire State Championships
Jorge Rodriguez (3rd), Zion Zvi (1st), Jimmy Rivera (2nd), and Kang Lee (4th)
PROS PLACE PAYOUT
1 Zion Zvi 1st $1,100
2 Jimmy Rivera 2nd $800
3 Jorge Rodriguez 3rd $550
4 Kang Lee 4th $350
5 Frankie Hernandez 5th-6th $130
6 Danny Basavich 5th-6th $130
ABCD: Eddie Kunz (4th), Ryan Dayrit (3rd), Duc Lam (1st), and Tony Kuo (2nd)
AMATEURS PLACE PAYOUT
1 Duc Lam 1st $2,000
2 Tony Kuo 2nd $1,500
3 Ryan Dayrit 3rd $1,000
4 Eddie Kunz 4th $700
5 Justin Muller 5th-6th $400
6 Tommy Schreiber 5th-6th $400
7 Juan Guzman 7th-8th $250
8 Nicole Monaco 7th-8th $250
9 Miguel Laboy 9th-12th $200
10 Matthew Harricharan 9th-12th $200
11 Troy Deocharran 9th-12th $200
12 Jack Butera 9th-12th $200
13 Jimmy Acosta 13th-16th $150
14 Rick Miller 13th-16th $150
15 George Poltorak 13th-16th $150
16 Xavier Romero 13th-16th $150
17 Ed Culhane 17th-24th $100
18 Mike Panzarella 17th-24th $100
19 Ron Gabia 17th-24th $100
20 Brooke Meyer 17th-24th $100
21 TJ Aguis 17th-24th $100
22 Frank Cutrone 17th-24th $100
23 Joe Morace 17th-24th $100
24 KC Clayton 17th-24th $100