Mcdermott Cue of Month

McDermott Announces Cue of the Month Giveaway for April 2017

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (April 3, 2017) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the Custom Cue of the Month Giveaway for April 2017.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to a lucky contestant. The giveaway cue for April is the G230C3, a customized version of their popular G230 model. It features a custom Madrone burl forearm & sleeve with a natural walnut stain; a birdseye maple no-wrap handle with a custom Dark English stain; and a custom black urethane joint collar & butt plate. The G230C3 comes standard with McDermott’s high-performance G-Core shaft.

To enter the contest, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway and fill out the simple survey. There is no limit to the number of times you can enter the contest. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select a winner to receive a free G230C3 pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — John South of New Port Richey, FL — who won a G328C pool cue.

McDermott Cue is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI and markets under the brands of McDermott Cue, Star Cue, Lucky Cue, Wildfire, Intimidator i-Shafts, G-Core Shafts, Sledgehammer Break Cues and Stinger Break/Jump Cues.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at derekb@mcdermottcue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.