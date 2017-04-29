A tremendous amount of gratitude goes out to all involved in Barry Behrman memorial spring open 9-Ball Tournament. Thank you for the support, involvement and thanks to our sponsors, Samsara Cues and BilliardCue.com.

1st: Brandon Shuff $1700

2nd: Mike Davis $1200

3rd: Tim Colvin $800

4th: Eric Moore $700

5th-6th: Reymart Lim and Shaun Wilke $500 each

7th-8th: RJ Carmona and Sid Stewart $350 each

9th-12th: James Blackburn, Larry Klessel, Larry Phelger and Shannon Fitch $250 each

We are committed to growing the sport and again, thank you all for the support and for elevating the game, your game. Congratulations to Brandon Shuff for winning the Inaugural event. Dates for next years memorial event are April 21-22 and it will be bigger and better!

Also, special thanks to Raymond Walters for directing a flawless event and to 757 Pool Tour for streaming the event which put this event and players in front of 45,000 views and still rising.

We have an ask of you. An easy ask of you. We are working hard to elevate pool, promote pool as a lifelong game and we need your help, the sport needs your help. Introduce the game to your kids, your friends, your family, your church, your neighbors and those you can. The sport will grow and you are in the drivers seat. Will you take the wheel? Can the sport count on you to help? It takes us all to make it bigger and better. Start the movement.

We have large events planned every month at Q-Master with multiple tours and The U.S. Open 9-Ball Championships is October 22-28, 2017 at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel in Norfolk Va. look at our “events” tab for all the events happening in largest and best billiard room in the country. We hope for your support of upcoming events. Take the wheel!

Brady Behrman & Shannon Paschall