2017 Mosconi Cup

Team USA standings after seven events

WITH THREE more events played on the USA Mosconi Cup ranking, it’s that man again as Shane Van Boening once again tops the list after winning the Pro Players Championship at the Super Billiards Expo. That’s brings the total of events played up to seven as the South Dakota Kid looks to make his 11th appearance in the event.

Despite missing the World Pool Series events in New York for personal reasons, Dennis Hatch stays in the upper echelons as he looks to make his fifth appearance in the Mosconi Cup. This year it’s about finishing in the top ten once the 16th and final event has been played out in early September.

That’s when USA skipper Johan Ruijsink will be making his picks from the top ten finishing players. To give himself some leeway in this make or break year for Team America, Ruijsink will be selecting four players from the top ten plus another whose final ranking won’t be of significance.

There is a new West Coast event added to the roster and that is:

June 23/25 – Pac-West Invitational – Portland, OR

Table: 9 ft

Players: Max 64

Added: $10,000

Grade: One

Spots are limited to 64 in this event so players wanting to enter should write to carissabiggs@gmail.com

Due to a change in the format and scheduling of the World Pool Series events, players who gain points in both the main event and the secondary challenge event will have only the higher points out of two counting towards their ranking.

Ranking after 7 events

1 Shane VAN BOENING 90

2 Dennis HATCH 82

3 Rodney MORRIS 56

4 Billy Thorpe 55

5 Oscar DOMINGUEZ 46

6 Donny MILLS 40

7 Hunter LOMBARDO 39

8 Johnny ARCHER 35

9 Earl STRICKLAND 30

10 Brandon SHUFF 28

11 Josh ROBERTS 27

12 Shaun WILKIE 25

13 Justin HALL 21

T14 Jarrod CLOWERY 18

T14 Jorge RODRIGUEZ 18

For full rankings to www.matchroompool.com/mosconi-cup

2017 Mosconi Cup Team USA Ranking – Next Events

June 23/25 – Pac-West Invitational (Carissa Biggs) – Portland, OR

Table: 9 ft

Players: 64

Added: $10,000

Grade: One

July 12/16 – World Pool Series Event 3 (Darren Appleton) – New York

Table: 9 ft

Players: 128

Added: $16,800

Grade: One

July 12/16 – World Pool Series Challenge Event (Darren Appleton) – New York

Table: 9 ft

Players: 70 plus

Added: $2,500

Grade: Three

For full schedule go to www.matchroompool.com/mosconi-cup