Europe Announces 2017 Atlantic Challenge Cup Team Captains To Be Announced In Coming Weeks

The European Pocket Billiard Federation today announced its team to face the Americans during this year’s staging of the Atlantic Challenge Cup taking place 5 – 8, July, 2017 in Klagenfurt, Austria.

The European team consists of Russia’s Maksim Dudanets, Poland’s Daniel Maciol and Wiktor Zielinski and Germany’s Patrick Hoffman. On the girls’ side are Russia’s Kristina Tkach and Belgium’s Diana Khodjaeva. Maksim and Kristina have qualified for the European team for the third time and played key roles in both of Europe’s Atlantic Challenge Cup victories.

“No player will take our 2015 and 2016 victories for granted” said EPBF president Gre Leenders. “They have the upmost respect for the American players and know that what happened in the past is history. The moment they step out into that arena they will be focused on the job at hand. The fact we have returning players will be valuable to the new team members.”

Team USA will be announced next week.

Launched in 2015, the Atlantic Challenge Cup features the best youth players from Europe and America in a Mosconi Cup style event. Six players on each team, four boys and two girls, battle it out on an annual basis to see who has bragging rights across the Atlantic. The event is the result of a joint venture between the Billiard Congress of America and the European Pocket Billiard Federation.

Stay tuned to AtlanticChallengeCup.com for continuous updates on the 2017 event.

Press release issued by the EPBF & BCA.