USBA Nationals Championship 2017
ATTENTION ALL ROOM OWNERS – ATTENTION ALL PLAYERS
Qualify early for the 2017 USBA 3-Cushion National Championship to be held in Tucson Arizona June 6-11, 2017 at the Casino Del Sol Resort.
The USBA is now coordinating the scheduling of all National Qualifier events. Dates are being reserved on a first-come first-served basis. We urge all room owners to contact USBA president, Mazin Shooni to schedule a qualifier.
All qualifying tournaments for the 2017 National Championship must be completed by May 1, 2017. Do not muss out on a chance to hold a qualifier in your city. Room owners please email or call Mazin today:
mazinshooni@yahoo.com
1-248-910-4466