USBA Nationals Championship 2017

ATTENTION ALL ROOM OWNERS – ATTENTION ALL PLAYERS

Qualify early for the 2017 USBA 3-Cushion National Championship to be held in Tucson Arizona June 6-11, 2017 at the Casino Del Sol Resort.

The USBA is now coordinating the scheduling of all National Qualifier events. Dates are being reserved on a first-come first-served basis. We urge all room owners to contact USBA president, Mazin Shooni to schedule a qualifier.

All qualifying tournaments for the 2017 National Championship must be completed by May 1, 2017. Do not muss out on a chance to hold a qualifier in your city. Room owners please email or call Mazin today:

mazinshooni@yahoo.com

1-248-910-4466