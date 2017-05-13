USBA Partners with McDermott Cue

“We are very excited to begin this new partnership with McDermott,” said USBA president Mazin Shooni. “McDermott is one of the top cue-makers in the world. Their recent debut of a cue line designed specifically for carom billiards made McDermott a natural fit to partner with us and promote the game.” The USBA is the governing body for the sport of carom billiards in the United States holding the annual 3-cushion national championship and sending players to International events around the world. As a non-profit organization, the USBA relies on sponsors like McDermott for their generous support.

Shooni is excited to see McDermott step into carom with this new sponsorship and with their new line of carom cues. USBA members are dedicated and passionate about carom billiards and especially the game of 3-cushion. According to Shooni, he sees that same dedication and passion for the billiard sports reflected in McDermott Cue. The pairing of USBA and McDermott will introduce carom to many new players throughout the United States and help to increase the popularity of this unique and challenging discipline.

“We are excited to help advance the game of carom in any way we can,” said Greg Knight, owner of McDermott. “We’ve recognized that carom has grown in popularity over the past several years. We hope to better support the game of carom with this new sponsorship and our new line of carom cues.”

About McDermott: Formed in 1975, McDermott Cue is an American cue manufacturer that is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. McDermott pool cues and high-performance shafts are some of the most recognized products in the billiard industry. They are known for their quality construction, exotic woods & materials, intricate inlays and limitless customization options. McDermott’s carom cues are available for purchase on McDermott’s website at www.mcdermottcue.com/carom.

About the USBA: The USBA is a non-profit organization that is the official governing body for carom billiards in the United States. The USBA was formed in 1988 from two prior organizations. the Billiard Federation of the USA and the American Billiard Association. The USBA is a member of the Confederación Panamericana de Billard (CPB), the governing body for billiards in North and South America. The CPB is part of the Union Mondiale de Billard (UMB), the world governing body for carom billiards. Visit the USBA web site at www.usba.net.