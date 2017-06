Stop #9 GINKY MEMORIAL Pro Top Finishers L-R: Jeremy Sossei (4th), Mike Dechaine (3rd), Jayson Shaw (1st), and Frankie Hernandez (2nd)

Stop #9 GINKY MEMORIAL ABCD Top Finishers L-R: Junior Singh (4th), Ramon Rodriguez (3rd), Amy Yu (2nd), and Phil Davis (1st)

Taken place at Steinway Billiards on May 27-29 2017