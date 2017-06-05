Six of the greatest one-pocket players on the planet will compete at Accu-Stats “Make-It-Happen” One-Pocket Invitational June 8-11, 2017.

The six chosen one-pocket specialists are:

Efren Reyes: Defending “One-Pocket Champion”

Alex Pagulayan: 2016 DCC “All Around” Champion

Francisco Bustamante: 2013 DCC Master of the Table

Shane Van Boening: #1 Ranked U.S. Player

Billy Thorpe: 2017 DCC “1-Pocket Champion”

Josh Roberts: Top Echelon 1-Pocket Specialist

Dinner Break
7:00pm: Francisco Bustamante vs. Efren Reyes
9:30pm: Alex Pagulayan vs. Shane Van Boening

This four day round-robin event will be staged in the Aramith/Simonis Arena at Sandcastle Billiards in Edison, New Jersey.

All six players will play each other and will receive $1,000 for each win. Every match will be of “finals” caliber.

Sixteen matches, all races to four, will be played on a regulation 9-Foot Diamond Pro Am Table with Simonis 860 Cloth and Aramith Balls.

After playing five matches each, the two players with the best won-lost record will advance to the finals for the title and another payday.

The best commentators in the business, Bill Incardona and Danny DiLiberto will provide the play by play.

Accu-Stats needs your support to “Make It Happen”. We are not asking for donations or sponsorships. What we are offering is a bundle of products and services with a retail value in excess of $500 at a special “Prepaid” price of $300. You may even win $1,000 for yourself. Only you can “Make It Happen”.

Still interested? Read on.

Where Does Your Money Go?

In addition to the prize money, Accu-Stats will cover each player’s travel and lodging expenses. They will incur no entry fee costs either. Our professional production crew of 13 will be flown in for the Internet viewing. Accu-Stats provides shuttle service for the contestants as well as the attendees at no charge. And let’s not forget the cost of products that YOU receive. Considering all of these expenses, the budget for this event is over $40,000 (and a bargain at that!). None of the monies go to Accu-Stats. It all goes to the production of the event. And THAT’s why we need your support.

What Do You Get For Your $300?

All 16 DVDs from this event or owning the matches on Vimeo On Demand. Free “Live Pay-Per-View” Internet airing for you or someone else ($60 retail). An “I Made It Happen” shirt or ceramic mug ($20 retail). An original 8” x 10” group photo signed by the six players (priceless!). “Shout Outs” on the air. A listing of your name in the closing credits of each DVD. A chance to win $1,000 in our “Best Won-Lost Record” Challenge.

It’s a great deal, and of course, you need not attend the event to purchase a package, as most supporters will not attend, BUT if you do want to come, I’ll give you free admission for the entire event. That’s another $160 value.

A credit card or check is needed as your commitment. Never knowing what the future brings, feel comfortable knowing that you can always change your mind before the event begins. Contact me personally to sign on or if you have any questions. I’d love to talk to you.

Call me personally at 800-828-0397.

Pat Fleming

patscue@yahoo.com