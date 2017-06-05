‘The 2017 West Coast Swing’ of tournaments and action

West State Billiards and POV Pool Present this year’s ‘West Coast Swing’ tournaments and action; beginning on July 1st in San Francisco at Family Billiards for the 5th Annual Cole Dickson 9-Ball tournament, then on south to California Billiards in Fremont for the West Coast Challenge: One-pocket and 9-ball tournaments and an additional 4-day, ‘action match’ between Tony Chohan and Dennis Orcollo; and south again on July 15th to Hard Times Billiards (Bellflower) for the $3,000 added Hard Times 9-Ball tournament. We have officially locked dates, formats and are taking entries for 2017’s ‘West Coast Swing’. The ‘West Coast Swing’ (WCS) is an annual string of high-powered tournaments in California, synchronized to appeal to the professional and top amateur pool player who seek to compete on 9 foot pool tables along our beautiful west coast. Now in its fifth year, The 2017 West Coast Swing events are held in high regard; always bringing in an eclectic mix of the world’s most seasoned of professional talent with, some of the west coast’s toughest bears who, are expected to come out of hibernation to prove that they too can win some of the honey.

July 1-2: The 5th Annual Cole Dickson 9-Ball 8 • $2,500 Added

The 5th Annual Cole Dickson 9-Ball 8 • $2,500 Added July 4th: California Billiards Presents: The Pro 10-Ball Challenge (16 players)

California Billiards Presents: The Pro 10-Ball Challenge (16 players) July 5-7: The West Coast Challenge: One-Pocket • $5,000 Added

The West Coast Challenge: One-Pocket • $5,000 Added July 7-9: The West Coast Challenge: 9-Ball • $10,000 Added

The West Coast Challenge: 9-Ball • $10,000 Added July 11-14: Chohan vs Orcollo • “Shots Fired!”: 1-Pkt Action • Race to 40 for $100k

Chohan vs Orcollo • “Shots Fired!”: 1-Pkt Action • Race to 40 for $100k July 15-16: The Hard Times 9-Ball Tournament • $3,000 Added

What’s new on the ‘WCS’ events?

Our sponsors! Thanks to West State Billiards, Tiger Products, JB Cases, Big Time Threads, Taom Tips and Carmeli Cues for supporting these great tournaments!

Sponsor Merchandise! Because of our sponsors, the venues will each receive a merchandise package to support the events.

9-Ball! The competition format is changed from 10-ball to 9-ball with a house rack to help give a few ball-bangers a fighting chance.

Tiered Entry Fees! The entry fees for the Cole Dickson and Hard Times 9-Ball are going to be higher for the pro player and less for the amateur player.

Side Pot Added! The Cole Dickson and Hard Times 9-Ball will have an optional ‘side-pot’ entry with a separate payout for anyone who buys into it.

Exhibitors! Come and visit our sponsors and exhibitors, West State Billiards, Carmeli Cues and JB Cases who, will be our exclusive product vendors at California Billiards on July 7th-9th. We are also working on Tiger Products to be there as well so, stay tuned for more info!

West Coast Swing T-Shirts! Big Time Threads in currently in the process of designing our ‘WCS’ t-shirts, so don’t forget to get yours along the tournament trail!

Hilton Double Tree Promo Code: As of Monday, April 30th, when reserving your room for the ‘West Coast Challenge at California Billiards, be sure to use the promo code: ‘West State’ for the special rate of just $99 per night. Click for reservations

Bonus Event on July 4th: Open to just 16 players, California Billiards is adding an additional event to its schedule (as of April 26th, 2017):

For additional sponsor inquiries during our live broadcast of this year’s ‘WCS’ events, please feel free to contact us for information: