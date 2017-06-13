Tweeten Fibre Continues To Support Atlantic Challenge Cup

With the third staging of the Atlantic Challenge Cup quickly approaching, Tweeten Fibre, best known for its Master Chalk, has signed on to support this event being held at the Sportpark Klagenfurt in Austria from the 5th to the 8th of July 2017.

Master Chalk has supplied a special chalk every year for the Atlantic Challenge Cup to celebrate this great event and “it will be no different this year,” said Skip Nemecek, president of Tweeten Fibre.

“Master Chalk will again supply the participants and some lucky fans at the event with their own commemorative piece of chalk, which is a limited edition of only 200 pieces,” said Nemecek. “This is a great event and we are proud to be supporting it. I urge the whole industry to get behind this event – it’s just a fantastic way to support our juniors.”

Launched in 2015, the Atlantic Challenge Cup features the best youth players from Europe and America in a Mosconi Cup style event. Six players on each team, four boys and two girls, battle it out on an annual basis to see who has bragging rights across the Atlantic. The event is the result of a joint venture between the Billiard Congress of America and the European Pocket Billiard Federation. This year’s event takes place at the Sportpark Klagenfurt Austria between the 5th and 8th of July.