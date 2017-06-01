USA Announces Team Europe

The Billiard Congress of America has announced its team for the 3nd annual Atlantic Challenge Cup event to be held in Klagenfurt, Austria, 5 – 8 July, 2017.

The 2017 team begins with reigning Junior National 9-Ball Champion and member of the 2016 US World Junior Team Ricky Evans. Ricky will be joined by his 2016 World Teammate Nathan Childress, long time junior standout Manny Perez, and 2016 Atlantic Challenge Cup team member Shane Wolford.

2015 Atlantic Challenge Cup Team USA MVP April Larson, and 2016 reserve member Sierra Reams round out Team USA.

“To be selected a member of Team USA is a unique honor and I hope every player understands what a great accomplishment it is to wear the Team USA jersey,” said Billiard Congress of America CEO Rob Johnson. “Now, it’s time to prepare to compete as a team and give Team Europe a great battle for that Cup! Team USA Committee Chair Rick Doner and his team have assembled a first-class team of players and special kids. Thank you to Rick, the additional committee members and the entire Billiard Education Foundation for their hard work and commitment.”

Members of 2017 Team U.S.A.

1. Manny Perez, age 19 (Overland Park, KS)

2. Ricky Evans, age 15 (St. Peters, MO)

3. Shane Wolford, age 17 (Troutville, VA)

4. Nathan Childress, age 15 (North Chesterfield, VA)

5. April Larson, age 17 (Bloomington, MN)

6. Sierra Reams, age 18 (Richmond, VA)

“Having such a diverse group of juniors has once again provided Team USA with strong, knowledgeable and experienced players to represent America as ambassadors of our sport,” said Team USA Selection Committee Chair Rick Doner. “While not an easy process, it is designed to find the very best players and individuals who will represent America in this special event. We are delighted with the wonderful group of young ladies and men coming together to form Team USA.

“Launched in 2015, the Atlantic Challenge Cup features the best youth players from Europe and America in a Mosconi Cup style event. Six players on each team, four boys and two girls, battle it out on an annual basis to see who has bragging rights across the Atlantic. The event is the result of a joint venture between the Billiard Congress of America and the European Pocket Billiard Federation.

Stay tuned to AtlanticChallengeCup.com for continuous updates on the 2017 event.

What Is The Atlantic Challenge Cup?

The Atlantic Challenge Cup pits the best youth from Europe and America in a Mosconi Cup style event in a race to 11 with a possible 21 total matches. On an annual basis, six players on each team, four boys and two girls, battle it out to see who will have the bragging rights across the Atlantic. The event takes place in Europe during odd years and in the United States during even years.