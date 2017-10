J.Pechauer NorthEast Women’s Tour–Eagles Billiards

Top 4 pictured l-r: Linda Shea, Melissa Jenkins, Jia Li,

Kia Sidbury, and Eagle’s owner-Chris Wilson

October 14-15

Eagle Billiards, Dickson City PA

1st $600 Jia Li

2nd $400 Linda Shea

3rd $265 Kia Sidbury

4th $175 Melissa Jenkins

5/6 $100 Amanda Soucy *

$100 Erica Testa

* Amanda Soucy is the winner of a spot to the NAPT Division 1

Pro Desert Challenge, at Griffs Las Vegas, November 3-5

(the higher placed players had already qualified).

JPNEWT Tour Standings 2017

Top 10 Overall (following Tour Stop #7)

—————————————