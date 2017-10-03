CONGRATULATIONS to Mike Dechaine the Winner of the 3rd Annual Gotham City Billiards 9-Ball Pro Classic!

L-R: Chang, Yu Lung (2nd), Ko, Pin-Yi (4th), Kevin Buckley (GCBC owner), Mike Dechaine (1st), and Alex Kazakis (3rd)

1 Mike Dechaine

2 Chang, Yu Lung

3 Alex Kazakis

4 Ko, Pin-Yu

5-6 Lee Vann Corteza-Marc Vidal

7-8 Hunter Lombardo-John Morra

9-12 Koka Davladze-Hsu, Kai Lun,

Konrad Juszczyszyn-Joey Korsiak

1st = $11,000

2nd = $6,500

3rd = $4,000

4th = $2,500

5/6 = $1,400

7/8 = $850

9-12 = $400

In Loving Memory of Sharon Sam Fagnoni – Join us October 14-16th 2017 for the Gotham City 3rd Annual 9-Ball Classic. $37,200 payout if full field.