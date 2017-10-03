CONGRATULATIONS to Mike Dechaine the Winner of the 3rd Annual Gotham City Billiards 9-Ball Pro Classic!
L-R: Chang, Yu Lung (2nd), Ko, Pin-Yi (4th), Kevin Buckley (GCBC owner), Mike Dechaine (1st), and Alex Kazakis (3rd)
1 Mike Dechaine
2 Chang, Yu Lung
3 Alex Kazakis
4 Ko, Pin-Yu
5-6 Lee Vann Corteza-Marc Vidal
7-8 Hunter Lombardo-John Morra
9-12 Koka Davladze-Hsu, Kai Lun,
Konrad Juszczyszyn-Joey Korsiak
1st = $11,000
2nd = $6,500
3rd = $4,000
4th = $2,500
5/6 = $1,400
7/8 = $850
9-12 = $400
