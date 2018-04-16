Professor-Q-Ball’s USBA National Qualifier results and charts are now posted.

A -Group -Joe DeAmato and James Richardson also wins free entry in the USBA Nationals to be held on May 28 -June 1, 2018 at the Delsol Casino Resort in Tucson, Az

B -Group – Christian Portilla and Paul Frankel (Professor-Q-ball) also wins free entry in the USBA Nationals.

Special thanks to our Tournament Director Charlie Brown and all our helpers and most of all the players.

AREA VIEW OF THE USBA NATIONALS

Also in the evenings the game of 5 Ball

Had a great time showing players how to play 5 ball and they really enjoyed being on a 3-Cushion Billiard table.