McDermott Announces Cue of the Month Giveaway for May 2018

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (May 1, 2018) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the Custom Cue of the Month Giveaway for May 2018.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to one lucky contestant. The prize cue for May is the GS09C, a heavily customized version of their popular GS09 model. Customizations include a Dark English stain; custom silver, bone urethane, red and index rings; as well as an upgrade to a G-Core shaft ($70 value).

To enter the contest, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway and fill out the simple survey. There is no limit to the number of times you can enter the contest. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select a winner to receive a free GS09C pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Jonathan Foster of Gallatin, TN — who won a G419C cue.

McDermott Cue is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI and markets under the brands of McDermott Cue, Star Cue, Lucky Cue, Wildfire, i-Shafts, G-Core Shafts, Sledgehammer Break Cues and Stinger Break/Jump Cues.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at derekb@mcdermottcue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.