2018 partypoker Mosconi Cup Two more events added to Team Europe roster

Matchroom Multi Sport can announce a further two tournaments to be added to the roster of events that comprise the Team Europe ranking calendar for the 2018 partypoker Mosconi Cup.

Once again GB9 will be hosting the UK Open as a Mosconi Cup ranking event for the third consecutive year. The venue is the Park Inn Hotel, Telford from 7-9 September 2018. The entry fee is £150 with a total prize-fund of (approx. €175) with a prize fund of £10,000.

Entry details are available from www.gb9balltour.com

For the first time, a World Series tournament will be included in the Mosconi Cup mix as Darren Appleton brings the 8 Ball Classic Championship to Bucharest, Romania from August 7 – 12 at the IDM Club.

€10,000 will be added to the prize pool with a €350 entry fee of which €50 will go towards the administration costs and green fees, and €50 to the Grand Final.

Email info@worldpoolseries.com for the payment details for registration.

Tickets for Mosconi Cup XXV are on sale now priced from £25 per session, with season tickets available priced £90. Premium seating in rows 4-7 is available at £49 per session or £175 for a season ticket, with VIP Hospitality packages from £155 per person per session with a season ticket priced at £549.

All tickets are available from www.matchroompool.com

