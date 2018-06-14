This article posted by Paul on June 13, 2018 | Share on Facebook! | Tweet This
What Pocket billiard Champion was arrested for murder?
Ralph Greenleaf
On November 7, 1919 in New Haven, CT Ralph Greenleaf and his manager George Wordon were arrested on suspicion of murdering Benjamin Binkowitz a broker’s messenger who was carrying $178,000 in bonds.
Greenleaf-w-cigarette-1925
Greenleaf was released after the police found out that the suspect they picked up used the name Ralph Greenleaf.
Evidently this episode did not brother Green because he went on to win his first championship a month later in Philadelphia with a record of 9 – 0