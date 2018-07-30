2018 Russ Guppy Memorial Tournament 3-Cushion

When : Friday November 2nd through Sunday November 4th, 2018, 2018

Where : Hood River Elks Lodge # 1507

Entry Fee : $100.00 (includes $10 room fee)

The Tournament will be limited to the first 24 players who have sent their entry fee in to Harvey Wixman. This Tournament is open to all players who certify their Billiards per Inning average falls between .250 and 1.00.

The prize fund will be distributed into 3 separate pools, one for “C” Players, one for “C+ “ Players and one for “B” Players and above (provided there are at least 4 players in the division). Each Pool will be determined by the number of players in that respective Pool. If, by chance, we allow an “A” Player in the tournament he will spot each B/C opponent 5 points. This is not a USBA Sanctioned tournament. MOBPA will donate $100.00 per Player to prize fund.

Tournament Format : Depending on number of Players we intend to play 25 Point games with mixed flights. Top finishers from each flight/division will advance to Sunday Single elimination Finals. Ties will be broken by Win/Loss, Total Points Scored, Head to Head, Defensive Billiards.

Change: Due to the increased number of players, we will not be having our traditional dinner on Saturday. We will instead use that money to increase the prize fund. With 24 players the fund will be $4560!!!!!

Tournament Details:

Players Meeting: Players at 0900 sharp Friday

USBA Rules will apply, Dress code is casual but neat, no sleeveless shirts,

Make your Checks Payable to Harvey Wixman and Mail to:

Harvey Wixman Billiard Chairman

3799 Straight Hill Road