Left to Right 2nd Place Mike Mele 1st Place WINNER Duc Lam

Duc Lam went undefeated in Tri-State at Steinway Billiards’ tournament in Astoria,(Queens)y, NY . Duc’s tournament trail included wins over Lidio Ramierez 7 – 6; Kapriel Delimelkonoglu 7 – 4; Ron Gabia 7 – 4; Parick Meyers 9 – 8; and Philip Pearce 8 – 7 for the hot seat. Meanwhile, Max Watanabe wins seven matches on the loss side and matches up with Mike Mele, who just won six matches. Max ran out of steam while Mike kept playing solid to win 7 – 2. Mike continued his winning streak to the finals against Duc Lam, only to fall short in a “double hill” match 8 – 7. Special recognition goes to Philip Pearce and Max Watanabe for a strong 3rd and 4th place finish, respectively.

Thank you to Ozone Billiards, Sterling-Gaming, Kamui Tips, Phil Capelle, BlueBook Publishing, Human Kinetics , Pool & Billiards, Professor Q Ball, Bender Cues, and DIGICUE OB for their sponsorship leading to this event.

1st Place Duc Lam 770

2nd Place Mike Mele 505

3rd Place Philip Pearce 310

4th Place Max Watanabe 200

5th/6th Place Patrick Meyers 120

5th/6th Place Ryan Dayrit 120

7th/8th Place Jason Goberdhan 90

7th/8th Place Daniel Feliciano 90

9th/12th Place Ron Gabia 70

9th/12th Place Amy Yu 70

9th/12th Place Eddie Medina 70

9th/12th Place Mac Jankov 70