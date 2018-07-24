Finals Results of the NW Open Mike Fahey Memorial held July 20

All finalists shared the $4200 prize fund thanks to a generous contribution from the Bob Tracy Fund and MOBPA. First prize in both divisions paid $600! We had a full field of 21 and the equipment played great thanks to Luis Carranza, Mac McInroy and Ed Brasfield. Tom Ducharme and Doc Miller did a great job on the scoring table keeping the schedule.

Here is a brief summary of the remaining schedule for 2018:

October 5-7th Bob&Marti Tracy Memorial , Ashland Oregon maximum of 28 players and half full

November 2-4th Russ Guppy Memorial, Hood River Oregon (flyer coming soon)

D ecember 7-9th Dick Takano Memorial, Tacoma, Washington ( flyer out in October)

All of these events will receive donations from the Bob Tracy MOBPA Fund.

We want to mention that we recently have gained some new players, Luis Carranza, German Roa, and Gabriel Torres. The Tacoma Billiard Federation continues to grow, thanks to everyone who supports our Game!