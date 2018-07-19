Gulf Coast Women’s Tour 10-Ball event.

Peters Pierces Gulf Coast Tour

Courtney Peters returns to Houston and captures her first Gulf Coast Women’s Regional Billiards Tour event, defeating Robyn Petrosino in the finals, 7-2, 5-3. Following a six-year stint in South Carolina, Peters recently moved back to Houston, and is now settling in as the newest player to beat on the Gulf Coast Tour!

On July 7th-8th, 2018, Bogies Billiards and Sports Bar in Houston, Texas, hosted the annual Gulf Coast Tour 10-ball Event which paid a generous $1,380, and drew twenty-nine talented women from cities across Texas. Sponsored by Cyclop Pool Balls Cyclop Pool Balls, APA of North Harris County, Outsville Billiards, and Vapor Knights USA, the fourth stop on this year’s Gulf Coast Tour featured a live stream by Southern Streaming, a generous $700 added by the pool room, and an additional $100 added by the Tour’s newest sponsor, Chuck Adams.

On Saturday, the twenty-nine player field was whittled down to eight players for Sunday. On her way to the winners’ side final four, newcomer Courtney Peters ousted Belinda Lee, 7-2, Mercedes Vasquez, 7-2, and Teresa Garland, 7-5, while Robyn Petrosino tagged Sandra Williams, 7-3, Monica DeTuncq, 7-5, and Loretta “The Gem” Lindgren, 7-5. Ming “The Empress” Ng defeated Rosa Cantu, 7-5, Matty Sword, 7-2, and Kim “Texas Heat” Pierce, 7-4, while Yvonne Asher bested Dallas’ Calaia Jackson, 7-0, Gail Roles, 7-4, and Jillian Nickerson, 7-2. On the one loss side, after suffering a first round loss at the hands of Terry “The Terrorizer” Petrosino, Gail “Virginia Slim” Eaton took out Natalie Mans, 5-2, Brook Dailing, 5-1, Williams, 5-2, and Garland, 5-1. Ellen Robinson sustained a first round hit by Garland, 7-6, but reemerged on the one loss side, ending Terri Resendez, Sword, 5-2, and Lindgren, 5-0. T Petrosino made a play for the final eight, but was thwarted by Peirce, 5-3, while Nickerson eliminated D’Andrea McQuirter, 5-4. The final eight was set, and play resumed Sunday at noon. Final four, winners’ side action witnessed Asher upset Ng, 7-4, and R. Petrosino defeat Peters, 7-3. Petrosino overwhelmed Asher, 7-3, securing her first hot seat win of the year. On the west side, Robinson ousted Eaton, 5-4, and Ng, 5-1, while Pierce ended Nickerson, 5-4, in turn losing to Peters, 5-3. Peters went on to win her matches against Robinson, 5-2, and Asher, 5-0, to meet R. Petrosino in the finals. After two full days of competition, both players seemed exhausted. Peters dug deep, closing out the first set, 7-2. In the second set, R. Petrosino tightened up her moves, but it was too little too late, as Peters pulled ahead to win, 5-3. Congratulations to Peters on her first victory of 2018!

In other news, “The Princess of Pool”, Teresa Garland, wins her very first, second chance tournament, with Sissy “Voo Doo” Lozano, finishing runner-up. Congratulations to these two ladies on a well-played, second chance event. Gulf Coast Tour welcomes back Belinda Lee and Mercedes Vasquez, and first-time shooter, Monique Ferguson. Many thanks to Gulf Coast Committee Members Gail Roles, D’Andrea McQuirter, Calaia Jackson, and Brooke Dailing who assisted in keeping the event running smoothly, while Kim Pierce provided beautifully addressed “envelopes” for the top money winners.

Giveaway winners took home some grand prizes at this event. Cindy Tillman won a Gulf Coast Tour tumbler, one of three which were graciously donated by Matty Sword. Teresa Garland won the Bath and Bodyworks set, Gail Roles took home Victoria’s Secret, and Rosa Cantu hit the jackpot with the $89 facial donated by Bogies Billiards.

The next event will be held August 4th-5th, 2018, at Skinny Bob’s Billiards, located at 300 Hester’s Crossing, in Round Rock, Texas. This event will be two days, $700 added, played on open bar tables.

For more information about the Gulf Coast Women’s Regional Billiards Tour, visit www.GulfCoastWomensTour.com. Interested in becoming a Gulf Coast Tour Sponsor? Email Kim Newsome at lonestartour@gmail.com.

Written by: Kim Newsome

Photos by: Kim Newsome

Payouts

1st Courtney Peters $520

2nd Robyn Petrosino $350

3rd Yvonne Asher $230

4th Ellen Robinson $140

5th-6th Kim Pierce, Ming Ng $70 ea