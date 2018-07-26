Qualification Rounds Complete Day 3 Results
Top 2 from each group advance to the next round plus the 4 best 3rd place finishers
based on:
2018_NY_Qualifications
W/L, Total Points, Head to Head, Points Against (if needed)
Additionally, there will be 1 Lotto and 2 Auction spots
There will be 5 players seeded into the next round:
Frederic Caudron
Eddy Merckx
Torbjorn Blomdahl
Daniel Sanchez
Semih Sayginer
Semifinals
40 Players
4 groups of 10 players
Round Robin
40 point matches
Top 2 from each group advance to the Finals based on Win/Loss, Average
Finals
8 Players
Single Elimination (Knockout)
40 point matches