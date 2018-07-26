Qualification Rounds Complete Day 3 Results

This article posted by on July 25, 2018 | Share on Facebook! | Tweet This

Share on Facebook!

ADVERTISEMENTS

  • 3-Cushion Billiard System

PQB Does Magic!

Done With Mirro...
Las Vegas Shuff...
Kiss Card Trick
Marked Cards
$500 Money Tric...
Magic Intro Vid...
Magic Moment wi...
Twisting The Ac...
Coin Magic


Newest Issue

2018 Issue June/July

Awesome Shots!

Kiss Back Shot
3-Cushion Neat ...
Incredible Rela...
Scoring 4 carom...
The Magic Momen...
Crazy Shot 3-Cu...
3-Cushion Trick...
Trick shot in 3...
Trick shot in 3...
10 Rail 3-Cushi...

CueStix Billiard Supplies
Simonis Cloth & Aramith Balls
Mueller Recreational Products
Tiger Products