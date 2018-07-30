Tri-State Tour at Shooter’s Family Billiards

Shooter’s Family Billiards was the scene of July 28th latest stop on the Tri-State Tour. The tournament which drew 25 players would be dominated by local room players with Fernando Galeas, Kevin Scalzitti, and Mark Halvorsen meeting in the top three with local New Jersey player Paul Madonia bring up the 4th place. Fernando would be sent to the one loss side by Suzanna Wong, a newly minted C player whose game has begun to develop depth and looks to be a strong contender in the upcoming season. Once on the one loss side Fernando would match up with Kevin Serodio 6-5, Jake Kislowski 8-5, and then meet back up with Suzanna who he would defeat 6-4 this time around. He would move on to send Paul Madonia home 7-5 and then Mark Halvorsen 7-6. The final would show the momentum staying with Fernando as Kevin seemed unable to gain ground and would end his day with a 9-3 loss to Fernando Galeas who would take home his first trophy of the tour.

L2R 1st Fernando Galeas

2nd Kevin Scalzitti