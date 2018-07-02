WPS Announces Details For Next Event in Bucharest, Romania

The World Pool Series is announcing that our next event will take place in the IDM Club in Bucharest, Romania, from August 7-10. The 8-Ball Classic Championship will be the third event of the 2018 World Pool Series and the first ever to be held in Europe.

Darren Appleton & Shirley Ang: “The WPS is happy to be able to announce that we’ll be organizing our first event in Europe, thanks to the wonderful help of Robert Braga and the IDM Club especially. We hope that our first European tournament will attract the players that have supported us from the start and will also appeal to brand-new players to the tour. This is another step in the vision we have for the WPS and are excited about the future!”

The IDM Club in Bucharest has hosted many local, national, and international events and are the ideal host for the WPS’ first venture outside of the United States. The IDM Club is open from 9 AM until 5 AM and is offering our players free table time from start till end, even after the pool tournament schedule has finished each day. With the special TV arena that has been set up, the tournament is set to be a spectacle for all spectators at the venue or watching at home.

The live stream will be available again as usual but now with an expanded offering of tables. The full details of the live stream will be announced in due course. The WPS has arranged a hotel deal with Hotel Yesterday. A special rate of €45 for a double room and €41 for a single room can be booked by emailing hotel@yesterday.ro and mentioning the special WPS-IDM booking code.

The 8-Ball Classic Championship will carry Mosconi Cup ranking points and is fully sanctioned by the WPA. As the tournament will take place in Europe, the WPS will be accepting entry fees in euro and the prize money will be paid out in euro too. €10,000 will be added to the prize pool with a €350 entry fee of which €50 will go towards the administration costs and green fees, and €50 to the Grand Final.

Make sure to register now before it’s too late! Email info@worldpoolseries.com for the payment details for registration.

The 8-Ball Classics Championship is the third event of the four-tournament 2018 World Pool Series. This event is being held at Steinway Billiards in Astoria, Queens, New York City from April 19th to 22nd, 2018. The World Pool Series is sponsored by Aramith, Rasson, Predator, Iwan Simonis, Tiger, and Kamui. Our suppliers and partners are Billiards Digest, CueScore, Let’s Go Print, Outsville, UpState Al, and the WPA.

